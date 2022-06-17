UGA football recruiting target Justin Benton is ready to commit

Class of 2023 defensive line recruit Justin Benton has locked in his commitment date for June 18, 2022. Benton is a three-star recruit that plays high school football for Newton High School in Covington, Georgia.

Can Benton be the next great player out of Covington to commit to the Bulldogs? Benton could join four-star class of 2021 cornerback Nyland Green and Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes as recent Covington products to sign with Georgia.

The 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive line prospect would likely fit into Kirby Smart’s defensive system as a 3-4 defensive end. Benton previously played high school football for national powerhouse IMG Academy, which is located in Bradenton, Florida.

Justin Benton is ranked as the No. 496 recruit in the class of 2023. The Newton star is considered the No. 59 defensive lineman in the rising senior class and the No. 48 recruit in Georgia.

The three-star defensive line recruit named his top eight schools on May 20. Benton has taken a recent official visit to West Virginia. The Mountaineers are Georgia’s top competition to land Benton.

Justin Benton has a strong connection to the University of Georgia. Benton’s father, Phillip Benton played football at UGA. Phillip Benton was a member of Georgia’s 1994 signing class that featured players like wide receiver Hines Ward and defensive back Kirby Smart.

Justin Benton previously ranked Georgia, Mississippi State, Houston, Tennessee, West Virginia, Duke, Nebraska, and Penn State as his top eight. Where will Benton play college football?

The Newton standout is currently favored to attend UGA per 247Sports. He announced his upcoming commitment date via Twitter:

Commitment Coming this SATURDAY #JB99 ‼️‼️‼️‼️ — Justin Benton ✞ (@JustinB42023) June 16, 2022

Justin Benton can win with power or quickness at the point of attack. He can overwhelm offensive guards when he rushes the passer. Benton has a sturdy frame and excellent experience against high level competition from his time at IMG Academy.

