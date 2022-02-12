UGA football recruiting staffer takes job with LSU

Former Georgia football recruiting analyst Bobby Barham has accepted a job with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. He will be a defensive personnel analyst with LSU.

Much of Barham’s work is behind the scenes. Barham helps coaches sift through thousands of prospects. He worked at Georgia for two seasons and is a name to watch.

Barham thanked the University of Georgia via Twitter:

Beyond blessed to have been able to spend these past 2 seasons with this program! Thank you for everything, Dawg Nation‼️ Excited to soon share what’s next… pic.twitter.com/xkut5zNIAD — Bobby Barham (@BobbyBarham__) January 30, 2022

Barham worked closely with former Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae throughout his time in Athens, Georgia. He is another example of how often coaching, analyst and recruiting staff turnover occurs in the SEC.

LSU Tigers football head coach Brian Kelly is transferring in a lot of talent in the class of 2022. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Barham announced his move via Twitter. He previously served as an analyst at Ole Miss. He has seen multiple programs around the SEC in just three years.

IT IS OFFICIALLY GEAUX TIME!!!! Thrilled to announce that I will be joining the @LSUfootball staff! Time to tap in and BOOT UP! Let’s get it Tiger Nation! pic.twitter.com/s8mgV1JKsa — Bobby Barham (@BobbyBarham__) February 11, 2022

