UGA football QB Stetson Bennett in running for pair of national awards

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett has helped UGA start out the season with a 9-0 record. Bennett, a senior, originally walked-on at Georgia. He then transferred to Jones County Junior College in 2018 before eventually transferring back to Georgia.

In 2021, Bennett has thrown for 14 touchdown passes, four interceptions, and 1,412 passing yards. Bennett is averaging an impressive 11.8 yards per attempt. Additionally, he’s run for 193 yards this year.

Stetson Bennett is putting together a case to be considered for some of the top honors in all of college football.

Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award

Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett is among the 20 semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is given to the top quarterback in the country this year. Bennett will have a chance to be among the three finalist for the award on Nov. 23.

Congratulations to the 20 semifinalists for the 2021 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award! Our Fan Vote will re-launch today and our National Selection Committee will vote again in 2 weeks. The 3 finalists will be revealed on Nov. 23. #DaveyQBs 📰: https://t.co/wxyH5nycgx pic.twitter.com/BvrKw3Iwh9 — Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (@daveyobrien) November 9, 2021

Burlsworth Trophy

Stetson Bennett has a better chance at taking home the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the top former walk-on player in the country. Bennett should be a finalist for this award.

Bennett managed to outshine one of his competitors, Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan, when the two played against each other in October.