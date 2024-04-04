UGA football projected to land commitment from 4-star WR

The Georgia Bulldogs are projected to add a commitment from four-star wide receiver recruit Talyn Taylor. Taylor, who is a member of the class of 2025, plays high school football for Geneva Community High School in Geneva, Illinois.

Steve Wiltfong of On3 projects that Taylor will commit to the Bulldogs. Taylor is ranked as the No. 109 recruit in the country and the No. 13 wide receiver. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound receiver is the fourth-ranked prospect in Illinois, per 247Sports.

In 2022, Taylor recorded 801 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Taylor displays excellent body control and is capable of winning jump balls.

The four-star has recently visited Georgia and Ohio State. The Geneva Community standout has upcoming visits scheduled with Michigan (April 7) and Notre Dame (April 6). Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart are still looking for their first wide receiver commitment in the class of 2025.

Georgia football currently has the No. 16 recruiting class in the country with five total commitments.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire