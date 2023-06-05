UGA football offers Westlake WR Travis Smith
The Georgia Bulldogs and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon have extended a scholarship offer to recruit Travis Smith. Smith is a member of the class of 2025.
Travis Smith plays high school football for Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver is currently an unranked recruit.
Smith currently holds scholarship offers from Tulane, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Liberty, and more top college football programs. The Westlake standout also participates in track and field.
The talented wide receiver recruit is a good student. Travis Smith is well on his way to becoming a ranked recruit. He has taken recent visits to Florida and Georgia.
Kirby Smart and Georgia football have landed commitments from multiple five-star recruits in the class of 2025. The Dawgs are off to a strong start in the 2025 recruiting cycle and should have another top class.
Travis Smith announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:
After a great conversation with @CoachBmac_ … Truly blessed to receive an official offer from the National Champs UGA‼️💯 @RicoZackery @RecruitWestlake @RecruitGeorgia @RustyMansell_ @ChadSimmons_ @On3Recruits @TEwracademy @Topshelf_TJ @adamgorney @BHoward_11 @JeremyO_Johnson pic.twitter.com/tsVDWQ3oEL
— Travis Smith Jr. (@Travis_Smith_Jr) June 1, 2023
More!
Georgia football offers 4-star OT Michael Fasusi
6 Georgia Bulldogs go in first two rounds of 2024 NFL mock draft
Nation's No. 1 LB Justin Williams plans visit with UGA
Dual-threat QB Deuce Knight names top schools