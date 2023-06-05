UGA football offers Westlake WR Travis Smith

The Georgia Bulldogs and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon have extended a scholarship offer to recruit Travis Smith. Smith is a member of the class of 2025.

Travis Smith plays high school football for Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver is currently an unranked recruit.

Smith currently holds scholarship offers from Tulane, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Liberty, and more top college football programs. The Westlake standout also participates in track and field.

The talented wide receiver recruit is a good student. Travis Smith is well on his way to becoming a ranked recruit. He has taken recent visits to Florida and Georgia.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have landed commitments from multiple five-star recruits in the class of 2025. The Dawgs are off to a strong start in the 2025 recruiting cycle and should have another top class.

Travis Smith announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire