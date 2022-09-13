UGA football offers top recruit in New Jersey
Four-star defensive back recruit Cameron Miller is one of the top players in the class of 2025. Now, the Georgia Bulldogs and defensive backs coach Fran Brown have offered a scholarship to Miller.
Cameron Miller is the top-ranked sophomore in New Jersey per 247Sports. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback is rated as the No. 43 recruit in the country and the No. 3 corner in class of 2025.
The elite defensive back prospect has scholarship offers from Boston College, Temple, Penn State, West Virginia, and more. Miller also has a track background. He runs track and plays football for Winslow Township High School in Atco, New Jersey.
The Winslow Township standout is a versatile athlete. Cameron Miller plays both defensive back and wide receiver. Here are two of his top plays from the 2021 high school football season:
Game winner 🦅🦅 @muffy103 @CurtisMillerjr @chillbelton pic.twitter.com/2NIHhxYulb
— Cameron Miller (@Miller2Cam) September 26, 2021
Pick 6 💪🏾 @chillbelton @muffy103 @CurtisMillerjr pic.twitter.com/EdiUi8z45w
— Cameron Miller (@Miller2Cam) October 23, 2021
Miller shows strong ball skills and good speed on tape. He has the ability to gain separation as a receiver and has good hands.
The four-star cornerback announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:
Very thankful to receive an offer from the University of Georgia #godawgs @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @rivalsrichie @FranBrownUGA pic.twitter.com/3MuUTE9vIC
— Cameron Miller (@Miller2Cam) September 9, 2022
