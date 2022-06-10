UGA football offers top Mississippi recruit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2024 defensive line recruit Kamarion Franklin. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football currently have one commitment in the rising junior class. The Dawgs’ sole 2024 commitment is four-star safety Antione Jackson.

Kamarion Franklin plays high school football for Lake Cormorant High School in Lake Cormorant, Mississippi. Franklin is ranked as the No. 45 recruit in the nation. He is the sixth-best defensive lineman in the country and the top recruit in Mississippi, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman is a four-star recruit. He visited the University of Georgia on June 2. The Lake Cormorant standout has a slew of scholarship offers. Some of Franklin’s top offers include Alabama, Michigan, Texas, LSU, and Ole Miss.

Kamarion Franklin is a good athlete and also plays basketball. The rising junior has received an invitation to the 2024 Adidas All-American Bowl. His tape is outstanding and is fraught with impact plays.

Franklin show impressive play strength on tape. He is a good pass rusher, sets the edge, and has a powerful bull rush. Franklin is one of the best players in Mississippi because of how often he works his way into the opposing backfield. He is no slouch against the run, which is critical in order to play one early downs in college.

The four-star defensive lineman announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

