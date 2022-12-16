UGA football offers talented WR Dallas Wilson

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to talented class of 2025 wide receiver recruit Dallas Wilson. Wilson is only a sophomore in high school.

Kirby Smart and Georgia join other schools, like Alabama, Indiana, Florida State, Tennessee, and more in offering the young wide receiver prospect. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver has over a dozen scholarship offers.

He is too young to be ranked as a recruit, but Wilson could end up as one of the top receivers in the class of 2025. Wilson plays high school football for Tampa Bay Tech in Tampa Bay, Florida.

According to Dallas Wilson, he finished his sophomore season with 40 receptions for 875 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns. The talented athlete additionally plays safety.

Wilson is excellent after the catch and is capable of winning jump balls. It will be fun to watch him develop over the years.

The Tampa Bay Tech standout announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

