UGA football offers talented WR Koby Howard

Georgia football has offered a scholarship to another talented wide receiver recruit in Florida. On Jan. 26, Georgia offered a scholarship to Koby Howard.

Howard is a member of the class of 2025 and plays high school football for Pensacola Catholic High School in Pensacola, Florida. The freshman in high school already has offers from Georgia, South Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Troy and Florida State.

Howard is 5 feet, 11 inches and 175 pounds. He is an unranked recruit at the moment due to his age, but preliminary ratings have him as one of the top receivers in his class. The class of 2025 wide receiver has taken multiple visits to Florida State.

Georgia has been recruiting Florida heavily since Kirby Smart took the head coaching job in Athens. In fact, Georgia (4) signed more top-10 players in Florida in the class of 2022 than Miami (0), Florida (1) and Florida State (1) combined.

Howard announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

