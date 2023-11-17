UGA football offers talented OL Malachi Goodman
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2025 offensive tackle recruit Malachi Goodman.
Goodman plays high school football for Paramus Catholic High School in Paramus, New Jersey. Georgia is recruiting the state of New Jersey much harder ever since defensive backs coach Fran Brown joined Kirby Smart’s staff.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound interior offensive lineman is currently an unranked recruit. Goodman has recently visited Penn State and Nebraska. The talented offensive tackle has recent scholarship offers from South Carolina, Syracuse, Rutgers, and Penn State.
Goodman announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media:
“You stand on the shoulders of those who came before you”#AGTG Honored and Grateful to receive an offer from the
The University of Georgia 🐶‼️ & 2x defending National Champions #CommitToTheG #GoDawgs @KirbySmartUGA @SSearels @FranBrownUGA @pcfb_paladins@PCFBrecruits pic.twitter.com/97Ztan3ueX
— Malachi Goodman (@_Malachi71) November 17, 2023
Georgia has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2025 recruiting cycle.