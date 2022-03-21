UGA football offers talented Alabama WR

The Georgia football program has extended a scholarship offer to class of 2025 wide receiver recruit Derick Smith.

Smith has scholarship offers from NC State, Penn State, Arkansas and now Georgia. The class of 2025 wide receiver prospect plays football for Southside High School in Selma, Alabama

Derick Smith is a freshman in high school. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver is considered one of the top recruit at his position. Smith is unranked due to his young age, but he is projected to be a four-star recruit.

Derick Smith additionally plays safety. Georgia added four wide receiver recruits in the class of 2022 and two wide receivers in the class of 2021. Adding two receivers is on the low end for the Bulldogs.

The Southside star announced his scholarship offer from Kirby Smart and Georgia via his Twitter account:

We will provide updates throughout Derick Smith’s recruitment. Congratulations to Smith on the offer from the national champs!

