UGA football offers talented 2024 athlete after impressive camp

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2024 prospect Kamron Mikell. Kirby Smart and Georgia football extended an offer to Mikell after he had an impressive camp in Athens.

Who is Mikell?

He is a rising junior at Statesboro High School in Statesboro, Georgia.

The class of 2024 athlete plays primarily quarterback and defensive back. The unranked, in-state recruit has excellent speed and acceleration on tape. Mikell is a lefty and makes some good throws, but really impresses when he is a ball carrier. Mikell does a good job of maintaining balance through contact.

The Statesboro star also plays basketball and hit a clutch shot this past season:

Mikell is a well-rounded athlete. He also runs track, in which he shows off his elite speed.

The unranked athlete has football scholarship offers from Louisville, East Carolina, Kentucky and Florida Atlantic among others. Mikell announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

After a great day at camp and sitting down talking with @KirbySmartUGA. I’m extremely blessed to receive a(n) Full Ride Scholarship to the University of Georgia! Thank you @FranBrownUGA for bringing me up. #GoDawgs @recruittheboro @RecruitGeorgia @GeorgiaFootball @TrainingApex pic.twitter.com/7b4aFpEvD7 — Kamron “Killa“ Mikell ✞ (@KaMMike_) June 25, 2022

