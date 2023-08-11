UGA football offers Swedish DL recruit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to elite recruit Adrian Bekibele. Bekibele plays high school football for RIG Academy in Sweden.

Bekibele is a member of the class of 2026. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defender received a scholarship from Georgia football in July 2023.

The class of 2026 defender currently has scholarship offers form Georgia, Florida, and Buffalo. Adrian Bekibele trains with other top football prospects in Europe at PPI Recruits, which has helped over 80 international athletes land scholarships at the top level of college athletics.

The talented defensive line recruit announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via his social media account:

Im honored to say that I have received a offer from the University of Georgia@TravionScott @BCollierPPI @PPIRecruits @RigFootball pic.twitter.com/uLBUkuFpZ9 — Adrian Bekibele (@AdrianBekibele) July 28, 2023

