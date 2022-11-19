There’s a new feel for Rutgers football’s offense under Nunzio Campanile

NextShark

A Chinese woman who quit her administrative job to become a cleaner is now the owner of two houses and cars. University graduate Liu Xiaoli told Chinese media outlet Ding Duan Xin Wen (Top News) on Tuesday that it took her around six months to tell her parents about her career change. A Weibo video posted by Ding Duan Xin Wen on Tuesday — which has already amassed over 5 million views and 66,000 likes — shows Liu cleaning the inside of a house while explaining her situation.