UGA football offers slew of 2026 and 2027 recruits

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs never stop recruiting. Georgia if off to an excellent start with the class of 2024 and 2025. The Bulldogs have the nation’s top class in both the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycle.

However, Georgia does not hold any commitments in the class of 2026 and 2027. It is still quite early in the process for 2026 and 2027 recruits, but it is critical to make a good first impression with these prospects.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Who are some names to watch in the rising freshman and sophomore classes?

Georgia has recently extended scholarship offers to five total players in the class of 2026 or 2027. Here’s who is on the Bulldogs’ radar:

Wide receiver Ethan Feaster

Ethan Feaster primarily plays wide receiver. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver plays high school football for DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas, and is a member of the class of 2027. He is only a rising freshman in high school.

Athlete Amari Latimer

Georgia football is looking to get its first commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs have the nation;s top rated class of 2024 and 2025.

Advertisement

One of running back coach Dell McGee and Georgia’s latest scholarship offers is to unranked 2026 athlete Amari Latimater. Latimer is an in-state recruit. He plays high school football for Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia.

Running back Amarri Irvin

The Georgia Bulldogs offered a scholarship to class of 2027 running back recruit Amarri Irvin in June 2023. Irvin plays football for Woodward Academy. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back already has scholarship offers from Penn State, Oregon, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Florida Atlantic.



Offensive lineman Kail Ellis

Georgia football offered unranked class of 2026 offensive line recruit Kail Ellis in June. Ellis has visited Athens, Georgia. He plays high school football for Cass High School in Cartersville, Georgia.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman projects as a center or offensive guard at the next level.

Offensive lineman Bear McWhorter

Cass High School is set along the offensive line. Georgia football offered a scholarship to Bear McWhorter, who is the high school teammate of Kail Ellis, in June. Will this duo look to play college football together?

Advertisement

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound lineman projects as an offensive tackle at the next level. McWhorter impressed Georgia coaches when he visited the Dawgs’ camp.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire