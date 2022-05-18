UGA football offers second-ranked class of 2024 OG

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to elite class of 2024 recruit DeAndre Carter. Georgia is always looking to add top offensive line talent.

Carter is rated as a four-star recruit. He plays high school football for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Carter is considered the second-ranked interior offensive line recruit in his class and the fifth-ranked recruit in California.

The 6-foot-4, 340-pound offensive guard plays and practices against a high level of competition. The Bulldogs have recently signed a top interior offensive line talent from California in Earnest Greene. Could Carter be the next highly touted California recruit to commit to Georgia?

The massive offensive lineman primarily plays left guard and left tackle for Mater Dei. DeAndre Carter and Mater Dei finished the 2021 high school football season with a perfect record despite playing a very difficult schedule. Mater Dei is considered high school national champions for their impressive efforts last season.

The four-star offensive guard has recently visited LSU, Califronia, and USC. Carter has scholarship offers from college football programs like Michigan State, Washington, Oregon, UCLA, Alabama, Texas A&M, and more.

DeAndre Carter announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via his Twitter account:

Blessed to say I have received an offer from The University of Georgia. I would like to thank the Coaches at Georgia, Coach Rollo, my Mater Dei Coaches, and Coach Burns. @CoachToddMonken @GeorgiaFootball @GregBiggins @adamgorney @MDFootball pic.twitter.com/GT2QgxflJX — DeAndre Carter (@DreCarter72) May 7, 2022

