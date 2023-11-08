UGA football offers running back KJ Edwards

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2026 running recruit KJ Edwards. Edwards is ranked as a four-star recruit, per 247Sports.

The talented running back plays high school football for Carthage High School in Carthage, Texas. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound running back is the No. 6 player at his position and the No. 97 recruit in the country. Edwards is the No. 13 recruit in Texas.

The Carthage standout has recently received scholarship offers from Texas Tech, Texas, Baylor, and Houston. Edwards has won a state championship in football during his time with Carthage.

The four-star running back announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:

Georgia has the No. 1 recruiting class in the class of 2024 and 2025. The Bulldogs are always contenders to land commitments from elite running backs.

