UGA football offers receiver Braswell Thomas

Class of 2025 wide receiver recruit Braswell Thomas is a rising name to watch in the sophomore class. Thomas recently received a scholarship offer from defensive backs coach Fran Brown and the Georgia Bulldogs. Fran Brown specializes in recruiting the Northeast.

Braswell Thomas is currently unranked, but he holds recent scholarship offers from Penn State, Rutgers, and now Georgia. Thomas took a recent visit to check out the campus at Rutgers.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver plays high school football for Lower Cape May Regional High School in Cape May, New Jersey.

The Cape May standout shows the ability to win contested catches in this highlight clip:

First of many this season🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/dCEhZp5ipk — Braz Thomas (@BraswellThomas2) September 3, 2022

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs currently have four commitments in the class of 2025. Georgia has verbal pledges from two five-star recruits in the current sophomore class.

The unranked wide receiver announced his scholarship from Georgia football via Twitter:

More!

The 25 SEC football games I'm most excited for in 2023 Former Georgia WR Mecole Hardman finds new NFL home Georgia football offers elite LB Chris Cole 5-star DL Justin Scott sets visit with Georgia football Mel Kiper's Top 25: Jalen Carter still No. 1; Nolan Smith on the rise

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire