UGA football offers pass rusher Mariyon Dye

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to talented class of 2025 edge rusher Mariyon Dye. Dye is ranked as a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.

The skilled pass rusher plays high school football for Elkhart High School in Elkhart, Indiana. Dye has recent scholarship offers from Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Cincinnati.

The Elkhart standout is the No. 45 edge rusher in the class of 2025 and the No. 11 player in Indiana. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound pass rusher has a long wingspan. Dye has over a dozen total scholarship offers.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia are ranked as the country’s best recruiters in both the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles.

The three-star announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media:

Dye’s 7-foot-1 wingspan is not something you find in the average high school football prospect.

