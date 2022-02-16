UGA football offers pair of underclassmen

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered scholarships to a pair of underclassmen.

The Dawgs offered class of 2024 youngster David Eziomume, who plays football for North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia. Eziomume is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete.

The North Cobb sophomore already has offers from South Carolina, Louisville, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and more. Eziomume plays running back and some wide receiver. He has good speed as displayed in this highlight:

Eziomume played alongside four-star Georgia signee De’Nylon Morrissette at North Cobb this past season. North Cobb has quite a talented team.

The unranked class of 2024 prospect announced his offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

Georgia additionally offered a scholarship to class of 2025 prospect Tarrell Greene, who is already receiving significant recruiting interest despite being only a freshman in high school.

Greene plays football for Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The freshman has offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, Syracuse and Temple. Greene primarily plays linebacker and defensive line.

The Dillard star is 6 feet, 3 inches, 235 pounds. Greene will see increased an interest in his recruitment as time goes on. He’s off to an impressive start with offers from two of the best recruiting programs in the country in Georgia and Texas A&M.

Tarrell Greene announced his offer from UGA via Twitter:

