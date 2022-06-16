UGA football offers pair of rising sophomores

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended scholarship offers to a pair of rising sophomores in Marcus Harris and Cameron Sparks. Both players are unranked at this time due to their young age.

Marcus Harris is a member of the class of 2025. He plays high school football for Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California. Mater Dei is a national powerhouse and consistently has elite high school talent.

Harris plays wide receiver and has scholarship offers from schools like Pittsburgh, Texas, and Utah. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver pinned his scholarship offer from Georgia to the top of his Twitter page, which shows how much it means to him.

Marcus Harris has taken recent visits to USC and California. Could he be the next top recruit that Kirby Smart and company lure to Athens?

The Santa Ana Mater Dei Monarchs celebrate defeating the San Mateo Serra Padres in the 2021 CIF State Football Open Division Championship Bowl Game. Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

Additionally, Georgia football offered a scholarship to Baylor School star Cameron Sparks. Sparks is a member of the class of 2025. Baylor School is located in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Sparks is considered an athlete, but is built in the mold of a wide receiver or defensive back. Sparks has scholarship offers from Kentucky, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, and more. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete has taken recent visits to Tennessee and Alabama.

Cameron Sparks announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

