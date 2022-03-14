UGA football offers North Carolina OT

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2025 offensive tackle recruit David Sanders.

Sanders plays high school football from Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is one of multiple Chargers to receiver an offer from the University of Georgia.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound offensive tackle is still developing his frame to be able to play at the highest level of college football. Sanders is already planning on attending the 2025 All-American Bowl.

Florida State, South Carolina, Duke, NC State, Maryland, and many other top college football programs have already offered the standout freshman. Sanders additionally plays defensive end and tight end.

Here is some film from his performance at a high school all-star game following the 2021 season:

The Providence Day star shows good flexibility and has a lot of good pass blocking reps in these highlights.

The unranked class of 2025 recruit announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

