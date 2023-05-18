UGA football offers Newnan ATH Rodney Colton

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to Newnan High School athlete Rodney Colton. Colton is currently an unranked recruit due to his young age.

The Newnan, Georgia, standout is a member of the class of 2026. Georgia previously landed an excellent talent from Newnan in linebacker Alec Ogletree.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound athlete attended Georgia’s 2023 spring game. Colton holds recent scholarship offers from Appalachian State and East Carolina.

The Newnan star is primarily projected to be a linebacker recruit at the next level. Colton, much like Alex Ogeltree, is a big hitter. He is also an effective blitzer.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football love great open field tacklers. Rodney Colton has the potential to be a great tackler at the next level. Colton plays outside linebacker and some slot cornerback. He does a good job of maintaining the edge.

Rodney Colton announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire