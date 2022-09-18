UGA football offers Nevada’s top recruit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2025 offensive tackle recruit Douglas Utu.

The Bulldogs are hardly the first college football program to have interest in the sophomore offensive lineman. Douglas Utu already has scholarship offers from Michigan, Colorado, Hawaii, Utah, Miami, Nebraska, and more.

Utu plays high school football for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bishop Gorman is one of the top high school football programs in the country. Georgia has a commitment from one of Utu’s high school teammates, Justyn Rhett. Rhett is ranked as one of the top players in the class of 2023.

Douglas Utu is ranked as the No. 47 recruit in the class of 2025. The Bishop Gorman standout is the No. 3 offensive tackle and is the top-ranked player in Nevada in his class.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle has a dozen scholarship offers. Utu has solid footwork and will continue to add to his frame throughout the remainder of his high school career.

The four-star offensive tackle announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

Junior tight end Darnell Washington was the last top-ranked player Georgia signed from Nevada.

