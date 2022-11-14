UGA football offers Mater Dei WR Jack Ressler

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to another talented class of 2024 wide receiver. Georgia recently offered three-star wide receiver recruit Jack Ressler.

Ressler plays high school football for Mater Dei High School, which is one of the top high school football programs in the country. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound receiver is the No. 563 recruit in the class of 2024 and the No. 77 wide receiver.

Georgia football offered Ressler a scholarship after he attended the Georgia-Tennessee game in Athens. The three-star receiver has scholarship offers from Colorado, Wisconsin, UNLV, Penn State, Boise State, Michigan State, and more top college football programs.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs currently have the third-ranked class of 2024 in the country. Georgia already has commitments from a pair of wide receivers.

Ressler announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire