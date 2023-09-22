UGA football offers massive OT Tyler Miller

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2025 offensive tackle recruit Tyler Miller. Miller, who is ranked as a three-star recruit, is one of the top prospects in Mississippi.

The three-star offensive tackle is ranked as the No. 42 player at his position ad the No. 11 player in Mississippi in the 2025 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have the nation’s top class of 2025. Georgia holds commitments from multiple five-star recruits in the class of 2025.

Tyler Miller plays high school football for Laurel High School in Laurel, Mississippi. The 6-foot-7, 340-pound offensive tackle’s recruitment is heating up.

Miller has recent scholarship offers from Alabama, Florida, Auburn, and Ole Miss.

The three-star announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:

Miller is a name to watch in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire