UGA football offers massive 2025 lineman

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to elite class of 2025 defensive tackle recruit Juju Marks. Marks is a stout run defender and is strong at the point of attack.

The 6-foot-7, 260-pound defensive lineman has excellent length. Juju Marks plays high school football for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Lenexa, Kansas. Lenexa is located just outside of Kansas City.

Juju Marks, who is ranked as a four-star defensive lineman, was previously committed to the Missouri Tigers in 2023. Marks is ranked as the No. 228 recruit in the nation, the No. 20 defensive line prospect, and the No. 5 recruit in Kansas, per 247Sports.

Marks uses his length and strength to disengage from opposing blocks and frequently finds himself in the opposing backfield. The four-star defender has recent scholarship offers from Oregon State, Florida, and Wisconsin.

Juju Marks announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:

The Georgia Bulldogs have the nation’s third-ranked recruiting class in the country, per On3.

