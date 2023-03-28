UGA football offers Idaho’s top recruit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to the best recruit in Idaho, Gatlin Bair. Kirby Smart and Georgia football recruit the entire country every year and the 2024 recruiting cycle in no exception.

Four-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair received a scholarship offer from Georgia on March 27. Bair is the top-ranked recruit in Idaho and the No. 129 recruit nationally. The four-star is the No. 22 player at his position, per 247Sports.

Bair plays football, runs track, and also plays basketball. The three-sport athlete has excellent speed and has posted 100-meter dash times under 10.5 seconds.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound recruit is a member of the class of 2024. Gatlin Bair plays high school football for Burley Senior High School in Burley, Idaho.

The Burley Senior standout has received recent scholarship offers from Florida, Wisconsin, UCLA, and Miami. Gatlin Bair is generating a lot more national recruiting attention in recent months.

Bair is an explosive athlete. He can do a between-the-legs dunk. Check out the vertical on this dunk:

The four-star wide receiver announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

Georgia football has 11 players committed in the class of 2024. So far, Georgia’s 2024 class is the best in the country. The Bulldogs have a commitment from four-star wide receiver Ny Carr, but that is all at the wide receiver position.

