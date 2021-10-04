UGA football offers former 4-star FSU commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to four-star tight end recruit Landen Thomas, who just decommitted from the Florida State Seminoles. Thomas, a member of the class of 2024, committed to FSU very early in his recruitment, but reconsidered his decision after UGA offered him.

The four-star tight end plays high school football for Colquitt County in Moultrie, Georgia. He is currently the top-ranked tight end in the Sophomore class.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound tight end has offers from schools like Arkansas, LSU, Miami, FSU, and more. He has to like how often Georgia has thrown to true freshman tight end Brock Bowers this year.

Thomas still has a long way to go in his recruitment. He has already been invited to the 2024 Under Armour All-America game.

Landen Thomas announced his scholarship offer from UGA via his Twitter account:

Landen Thomas visited Georgia for the Arkansas game. He must have been impressed with Georgia’s dedicated fan base and state of the art football facility.

