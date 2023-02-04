UGA football offers elite WR Donovan Olugbode

Wide receiver recruit Donovan Olugbode frequently practices against elite level high school competition at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Olugbode is an unranked recruit and is a member of the class of 2025.

The class of 2025 standout has recent scholarship offers from Florida, Wisconsin, TCU, Louisville, and Tennessee. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver also attended a summer football camp at Iowa.

Olugbode is an explosive athlete with excellent acceleration. The talented wide receiver prospect previously played high school football for Montini Catholic High School in Lombard, Illinois. Olugbode is capable of running quarterback-friendly routes and does a good job of tracking the ball in the air.

Donovan Olugbode also plays high school basketball.

Donovan Olugbode announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire