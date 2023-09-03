UGA football offers elite Savannah DL

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to class of 2025 defensive line recruit Walter Mathis. Mathis plays high school football for Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia.

Mathis is ranked as a three-star recruit, per 247Sports. He is considered the No. 47 defensive lineman in the class of 2025 and the No. 50 recruit in Georgia.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive line recruit has recently received scholarship offers from UCF, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and USC. Mathis has excellent upper body strength.

As a sophomore in high school, Mathis recorded six sacks and 50 total tackles. In 2022, Mathis was disruptive and made 22 tackles for a loss.

In his tape, Mathis shows a good bull rush. He also displays excellent effort in pursuit. Mathis projects as a 3-4 defensive end or defensive tackle, but not as a nose tackle.

Mathis announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media:

Thank you God, I’m blessed to receive a(n) offer from The University Of Georgia ! #godawgs pic.twitter.com/1mCw4KBP1Z — Walter Mathis Jr. (@beastinbuddy1) August 30, 2023

Kirby Smart and Georgia currently have commitments from multiple five-star recruits in the class of 2025. The Dawgs have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire