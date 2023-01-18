UGA football offers elite RB DeZephen Walker

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to one of the top running backs in the class of 2026. Georgia offered DeZephen Walker a scholarship back on Dec. 21, 2022.

Walker played varsity football as a freshman. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back plays high school football for Raymore-Peculiar in Peculiar, Missouri.

Walker also has a scholarship offer from Kansas State. Georgia is entering Walker’s recruitment very early in the process.

The standout freshman has strong legs and also runs track. DeZephen Walker returns kicks for his high school and has the speed to break off long runs. The talented running back has good lateral agility and maintains balance through contact.

Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee offered Walker a scholarship:

Walker has impressive highlights from his freshman season with Raymore-Peculiar.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire