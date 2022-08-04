UGA football offers elite QB/ATH Ju’Juan Johnson
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to speedy athlete Ju’Juan Johnson. Johnson is a member of the class of 2024 and primarily plays quarterback, but has been training as a defensive back recently.
Johnson plays high school football for Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette, Louisiana. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound athlete also runs track. Johnson helped Lafayette Christian Academy win a state championship in the 4×200-meters relay event.
Ju’Juan Johnson has scholarship offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, and more. ESPN ranks Ju’Juan Johnson as a four-star prospect and the No. 256 rising junior recruit in the country.
The four-star athlete has impressive footwork for someone that is new to the defensive back position. Johnson has good quickness and lateral agility.
Every Rep and Every camp is personal! pic.twitter.com/G8iiR0VrGw
— Ju’Juan Johnson (@JujuanJohnson7) June 7, 2022
Ju’Juan Johnson announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:
#AGTG Extremely Humbled and Blessed after a really great convo with @CoachToddMonken to Earn a Division 1 Offer from The University of Georgia!! #Dream #GoDawgs @KenAnioJr @samspiegs @DemetricDWarren @BillyEmbody @adamgorney @RivalsNick @BHoward_11 @Coach_DreGobert pic.twitter.com/IXJ6ijq546
— Ju’Juan Johnson (@JujuanJohnson7) July 26, 2022
