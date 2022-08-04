UGA football offers elite QB/ATH Ju’Juan Johnson

James Morgan
·1 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to speedy athlete Ju’Juan Johnson. Johnson is a member of the class of 2024 and primarily plays quarterback, but has been training as a defensive back recently.

Johnson plays high school football for Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette, Louisiana. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound athlete also runs track. Johnson helped Lafayette Christian Academy win a state championship in the 4×200-meters relay event.

Ju’Juan Johnson has scholarship offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, and more. ESPN ranks Ju’Juan Johnson as a four-star prospect and the No. 256 rising junior recruit in the country.

The four-star athlete has impressive footwork for someone that is new to the defensive back position. Johnson has good quickness and lateral agility.

Ju’Juan Johnson announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

