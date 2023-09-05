UGA football offers elite DL Hayden Lowe

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2025 defensive line recruit Hayden Lowe. Lowe is ranked as a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.

The talented defender plays high school football for Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive lineman is the No. 404 recruit in the nation and the No. 40 recruit in California. Lowe is the No. 32 edge rusher in the country.

Georgia is off to an excellent start in the class of 2025. The Bulldogs have commitments from several five-star recruits and the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

The three-star pass rusher has recent scholarship offers from USC, UCLA, and Oregon.

Hayden Lowe announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire