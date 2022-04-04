UGA football offers elite 2025 RB Donovan Johnson

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2025 running back recruit Donovan Johnson. Johnson had an impressive freshman year at Calvary Day in Savannah, Georgia.

Head coach Kirby Smart and running backs coach Dell McGee offered Johnson when he visited Athens on March 15.

He’s only a freshman, but Johnson put up insane numbers last season at Calvary Day School taking 170 carries for 1,336 yards (7.9 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back was a MaxPreps Freshman All American and junior olympian. Donovan Johnson has recent scholarship offers from Florida State, Boston College, Arkansas and Coastal Carolina among others. Johnson has already committed to the 2025 All-American Bowl on NBC.

You can check out his freshman season highlights below.

Johnson shows good balance through contact and does a good job of continuing to drive his legs and pick up yardage after initial contact. The 2025 running back does a good job of using his lead blockers.

Freshman SZN Highlight https://t.co/G3Q2kvVMtJ — Donovan Johnson (@4k_Don) December 5, 2021

Johnson announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via his Twitter account:

List