UGA football offers Douglas County WR

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to Douglas County wide receiver recruit Aaron Gregory. Gregory is a member of the class of 2026.

Aaron Gregory is currently an unranked recruit due to his young age. The rising sophomore receiver plays high school football for Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound recruit has recent scholarship offers from USF, Alabama, Duke, and Texas A&M. Gregory’s recruitment is heating up. The 2026 wide receiver has taken spring visits to Florida, LSU, and Alabama.

Aaron Gregory is capable of making contested catches over defensive backs. Gregory has a good combination of speed and size. He is a good student with a 3.5 GPA, per his Twitter account.

It is still very early in the process for the class of 2026, but Aaron Gregory is a name to watch. Kirby Smart and Georgia have a good foundation in the class of 2025 and will look to follow suit with the 2026 cycle.

The Douglasville standout announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire