UGA football offers DL recruit from Sweden

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to elite recruit Valdin Sone. Sone is a member of the class of 2027. Sone is from Sweden and trains with some of the other top recruits in Europe.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive line recruit has scholarship offers from Texas A&M and Nebraska. Valdin Sone trains with other top football prospects in Europe at PPI Recruits, which has helped more than 80 international athletes land scholarships at the top level of college athletics.

Valdin Sone announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia and defensive line coach Travion Scott via social media:

Georgia has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles. The class of 2027 is currently freshmen in high school.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire