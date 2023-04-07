UGA football offers DL Nnamdi Ogboko

Georgia football and defensive line coach Tray Scott have offered a scholarship to North Carolina defensive line recruit Nnamdi Ogboko.

Ogboko plays high school football for Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound defensive lineman has the size to play college football. Ogboko is a member of the class of 2024 and is currently an unranked recruit.

Per the Riverside star’s Twitter account, he has 3.9 GPA. Georgia football extended an offer to the North Carolina product after he visited Athens in April 2023.

The unranked defensive lineman has recently visited James Madison, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Nnamdi Ogboko has received scholarship offers in 2023 from East Carolina, Boston College, Rutgers, and more.

Georgia football has the nation’s top junior class so far. The Bulldogs have picked up 11 commitments. Yet, defensive line coach Tray Scott and the Dawgs are still without a commitment from a defensive lineman. That will change in the coming months.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have dipped into North Carolina a few times to secure defensive line talent. The Dawgs added 2023 four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett and, of course, Georgia legend Jordan Davis.

Nnamdi Ogboko announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

