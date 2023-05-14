UGA football offers DB Aiden Hall

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2026 defensive back recruit Aiden Hall. Hall plays high school football for Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. Hall is currently a freshman in high school.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back primarily plays safety. Aiden Hall is unranked since he is only a freshman.

The Edna Karr standout has recent scholarship offers from Tulane, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Duke. The unranked recruit returned an interception for a touchdown in the fall.

First high school pick 6. And many more to come💚 pic.twitter.com/e3rQcWpPxN — Aiden Hall (@Slime1of1_) October 18, 2022

Aiden Hall is a good student and should be rated later in his high school career. As a true freshman, Hall was willing to contribute on special teams. Hall displayed good tackling ability and has time to improve his speed, explosiveness, and strength.

Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown offered a scholarship to Hall:

More!

4-star edge Dominic Nichols visiting Georgia football Florida, Auburn games among College Sports Wire's must-see games of 2023 5-star Ohio State WR commit visiting Georgia football Top graded receivers entering the 2023 college football season

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire