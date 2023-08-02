UGA football offers big OT Micah Smith

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2026 offensive tackle Micah Smith. Smith plays high school football for Vero Beach High School in Vero Beach, Florida.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive tackle is currently an unranked recruit. That’s bound to change soon. Smith holds recent scholarship offers from Ohio State, Troy, Ole Miss, and Penn State.

The Vero Beach standout has gone on recent visits to Miami, Florida State, and UCF. Micah Smith has been going to a bunch of football camps this summer. Kirby Smart and Georgia offered a scholarship to the elite linemen after he went to one of Georgia’s camps in July.

Smith announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media:

After a great camp today, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the BACK TO BACK NATIONAL CHAMPIONS the University of Georgia Bulldogs. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/CYbOJtM6rh — Micah Champion Smith (@ChampSmith55) July 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire