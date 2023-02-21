UGA football offers ATH David Rodriguez

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2026 athlete David Rodriguez. Georgia does not currently have any commitments in the class of 2026.

Rodriguez is still only a freshman in high school, but he’s already received a lot of recruiting attention. David Rodriguez plays high school football for The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut. He’s from Providence, Rhode Island.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound athlete is currently unranked due to his young age. The Loomis Chaffee standout has recent offers from Tulane, Penn, Penn State, Maryland, and Purdue.

Rodriguez has outstanding athleticism. He plays both wide receiver and defensive back. He has special quickness and acceleration. It will be fun to watch Rodriguez develop over the remainder of his high school career.

Here’s a look at his freshman season highlights, via Hudl:

The unranked athlete announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire