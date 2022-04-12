Twitter reacts: former 5-star OT Amarius Mims enters transfer portal
Former 5-star recruit and Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims is instantly one of the best available transfers in the country.
If true freshmen were allowed to enter the NFL draft, Clemson receiver Justyn Ross would have been a first-round draft pick in 2019. At that time, he was coming off a 1,000-yard freshman season that culminated with six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama. [more]
For Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, linemen on both sides of the ball are the foundation of the team.
As the Sooners learn a new defense and replace six starters from the 2021 season, Safeties coach Brandon Hall likes what he sees from Key Lawrence.
New offensive line coach Kyle DeVan is making an impact early in his tenure
One of the top returners from the SEC is taking a pre-draft visit with a couple of teams this week. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr. is meeting with the Panthers on Tuesday and the Colts on Wednesday. Jones started his college career at USC, spending three years in the Pac [more]
Ashley Jones has entered the transfer portal and could be on her way to her fourth college if she picks another destination.
Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama.
The 2023 recruiting cycle has been kind to Arkansas football thus far, how do they stack up among the nation's top programs?
Former Rutgers football assistant and NFL player Gary Brown has passed away.
David Stone has made the move from Del City to IMG but that move hasn't changed the way he feels about the Sooners.
Four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina didn't include Florida among his top six schools on Sunday.
There's many talented players still available in the transfer portal, and the list will likely grow after spring ball.
The Crimson Tide has landed another former Power 5 starter.
Thor Nystrom's current NFL Draft position rankings, including comps and RAS scores. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)
Brown coached DeMarco Murray and Ezekiel Elliott to rushing titles during his time with the Cowboys.
It pays to play well, especially at Augusta National.
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins was killed Saturday after he was hit by a dump truck near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Here's what we know.
Scottie Scheffler said he "cried like a baby" Sunday morning. His wife, Meredith, helped him find peace on his way to victory.
In the immediate aftermath of Scottie Scheffler’s Masters win on Sunday night, an extraordinary statistic was doing the rounds on social media.
The Saudi-backed rebel golf circuit is poised to reveal the "marquee names" who have signed up to the $225m tour.