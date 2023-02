UGA football offers 5-star QB Bryce Underwood

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2025 quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood.

Underwood, who is ranked as a five-star recruit, plays high school football for Belleview High School in Belleview, Michigan. He’s the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2025 and the No. 3 recruit in the sophomore class. Underwood is also the top recruit in Michigan.

Bryce Underwood is a winner. He has won two state championships during his high school career.

Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood runs in for a touchdown during second half of Belleville’s 55-33 win over Rochester Adams in the Division 1 football state final on Saturday Nov., 27, 2021, at Ford Field. Syndication: Detroit Free Press

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback has scholarship offers from Texas, LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Washington, and more.

The five-star quarterback has visited Michigan and Michigan State recently.

Underwood has good arm strength and accuracy. He is mobile and is capable of extending plays to find open receivers. Underwood does not have elite speed, but he can’t be ignored in the run game. The Belleview standout has excellent ball placement and frequently makes the correct read on run-pass-option plays.

Bryce Underwood announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the back to back National champions The University Of Georgia @Drog_23 @QB_CoachKShort @QuarterbackUniv @BellevilleFB pic.twitter.com/CPZ7G2uHX6 — Bryce Jay Underwood (@BryceUnderwoo16) January 26, 2023

