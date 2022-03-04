UGA football offers 5-star DB Javien Toviano

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to elite class of 2023 cornerback prospect Javien Toviano.

Toviano is ranked as a five-star recruit. He is the fifth-ranked cornerback in the class of 2023 and fourth-ranked prospect in Texas. Toviano is the No. 25 overall recruit in the nation.

The 6-foot, 185-pound corner is an Under Armour All-American and could be Georgia’s latest elite defensive back from Texas. Javien Toviano has offers from programs like Oregon, Miami, Penn State, Iowa, and more.

The class of 2023 recruit plays football for James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have commitments from seven recruits in the class of 2023. The Dawgs have already landed a strong verbal commitment from Marcus Washington, but no great recruiting class is complete with just one defensive back.

The five-star defensive back announced his offer from Georgia via his Twitter account:

