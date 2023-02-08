UGA football offers 5-star Alabama commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to five-star Alabama wide receiver commitment Ryan Williams. Williams is a member of the class of 2025. He plays high school football for Saraland High School in Saraland, Alabama.

Kirby Smart and Georgia joins programs like Georgia Tech, Colorado, and Miami in offering the five-star Alabama commit. Ryan Williams is ranked as the No. 24 recruit in the class of 2025. He’s the sixth-ranked receiver and the fourth-ranked recruit in Alabama.

The 6-foot, 155-pound receiver has excellent speed and plays multiple positions in high school. Williams’ versatility is something that college coaches love.

It will be tough to get the five-star wide receiver to flip his commitment. Alabama is a very stable program and the Crimson Tide consistently sign elite recruiting classes.

Nick Saban and Alabama finished with the No. 1 class of 2023 in the nation. Georgia did not finish far behind. The Bulldogs reeled in the second-ranked class of 2023.

The Saraland standout has excellent acceleration and a shifty juke move. Williams is a player that need touches, because he is so dynamic in the open field.

Ryan Williams announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia football via Twitter:

