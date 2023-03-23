UGA football offers 4-star RB Nate Frazier

Four-star class of 2024 running back recruit Nate Frazier plays at one of the top high school football programs in the country. Frazier now has a scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 2024 running back also runs track, where he posted a 10.76 second 100-meter dash. Nate Frazier is ranked as the No. 102 recruit in the junior class. He is the No. 15 player in California and the eighth-ranked running back.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back plays high school football for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Frazier holds recent scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, San Jose State, and Texas A&M. The Mater Dei standout visited Colorado in January.

Nate Frazier averaged 11.4 yards per carry last season. He only received 61 total carries, but he made the most of his touches. Frazier scored nine rushing touchdowns and racked up 791 rushing yards.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program are off to a strong start with the class of 2024. The Bulldogs have commitments from 10 recruits. One of Georgia’s commitments is four-star running back Dwight Phillips. However, Georgia is likely looking to sign a pair of backs in the 2024 cycle.

Who will be the next great running back at the University of Georgia?

The four-star running back announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football running backs coach Dell McGee via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire