UGA football offers 4-star Notre Dame commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to four-star athlete Adon Shuler. Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown is continuing to focus on the northeast region thanks to his extensive background with the area. Brown offered Adon Shuler a scholarship on May 9, 2022.

Shuler has been committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since August 15, 2021. Shuler is considered an athlete, but he projects as a defensive back or wide receiver due to his size. The 6-foot, 197-pound athlete is ranked as the No. 170 recruit in the class of 2023.

Adon Shuler is the second-ranked recruit in New Jersey and the No. 12 safety in his class. Shuler plans to play in the 2023 Adidas All-American Bowl. Notre Dame has a good recent track record with safeties including Kyle Hamilton, who was a first round pick.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are off to an excellent start for the class of 2023 recruiting cycle. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Shuler plays football and runs track for Irvington High School in Irvington, New Jersey. He helped Irvington win a state championship in 2021.

The four-star athlete has scholarship offers from top programs like Alabama, Michigan State, Texas A&M, and FSU. Will he stick to his commitment with the Fighting Irish?

Shuler announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

