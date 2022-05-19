UGA football offers 4-star pass rusher Kolaj Cobbins
The Georgia Bulldogs and outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe have offered a scholarship to promising class of 2024 edge rusher Kolaj Cobbins. The Bulldogs have had recent success recruiting Louisiana, which is where Cobbins plays high school football.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound outside linebacker plays for Destrehan High School in Destrehan, Louisiana. Cobbins has received recent scholarship offers from the three top recruiters of the 2022 recruiting cycle: Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia.
Cobbins recently visited LSU and Ole Miss. It is always a challenge to lure Louisiana’s top prospects away from the LSU Tigers.
The Destrehan star is a good student. He is considered the fourth-best recruit in Louisiana in his class and the No. 19 edge rusher in the country. Cobbins is the No. 223 recruit overall.
Kolaj Cobbins would project as a 3-4 outside linebacker in Georgia’s defensive scheme. The four-star linebacker announced his offer from Georgia football via Twitter:
Wow after a great talk with @CoachDiribe96 I’m extremely blessed to say I received an ⭕️ffer from the university of Georgia @GeorgiaFootball @coachscott20023 @DestrehanR @samspiegs @G_Sportz @RecruitLouisian @adamgorney @On3sports @Rivals @247Sports #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/UNXWEU9IpH
— ✞ Kolaj “Tut” Cobbins ✞ (@Tut_Kolaj56) May 16, 2022
