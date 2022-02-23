UGA football offers 4-star 2023 athlete Robert Stafford
Four-star athlete Robert Stafford has scholarship offers from Michigan, Nebraska, FSU, Oregon, Ohio State and now Georgia. Stafford is a member of the class of 2023 who plays football, basketball and track for Eau Gallie High School (Florida).
Coaches love a three-sport athlete. Stafford shows his versatility on the football field, where he plays wide receiver and defensive back. His track speed shows on tape. Stafford can take a slant to the house and is not going to be caught form behind at the high school level.
The four-star prospect is dynamic in the screen game as a wide receiver. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver is elusive in the open field and requires defenders to take less aggressive angles if they want to tackle him.
Stafford isn’t afraid to get physical as a blocker in the run game and is capable of making contested catches despite his smaller size. The Eau Gallie star has visited Arkansas, UCF and more.
The four-star athlete announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via Twitter and pinned the Tweet:
🥇🥇🥇Blessed and honored to receive an offer from the National Champions, University of Georgia 🔴⚪️ @SWiltfong247 @rivalsmike @adamgorney @KirbySmartUGA @CoachWMuschamp @robertmuschamp @EauGallieHC @CoachMiller53 @QNHall_Uno_JTG #bEGreat #EGscholarshipfactory pic.twitter.com/Jl8Ls5bSE5
— 𝑅𝑜𝑏⑤ (@1robertstafford) February 12, 2022
