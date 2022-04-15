UGA football offers 4-star LB Tony Rojas

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2023 linebacker recruit Tony Rojas. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker plays high school football for Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Virginia.

Rojas is considered a Penn State lean at this point in time. The four-star prospect in the third-best recruit in Virginia and the No. 16 linebacker in his class. Rojas is ranked as the No. 217 recruit in the rising senior class.

The four-star linebacker has recently visited South Carolina, Clemson, and Tennessee. Rojas has scholarship offers from Miami, Clemson, NC State, South Carolina, Notre Dame, and more.

The Fairfax star is a great athlete. Rojas plays running back and outside linebacker. He is expected to play linebacker at the next level. Rojas has great pursuit and shows his explosiveness on tape.

Here is one of Rojas’ top plays from this past season:

Tony Rojas announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via his Twitter account:

Georgia has seven commitments in the class of 2023 right now. The Bulldogs do not have commitments from any linebackers, but are typically one of the top destinations for linebacker recruits.

